Wichita drag racer dies in crash at California track

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a drag racer from Kansas has died following a crash at a California track.

The Kern County coroner’s office says Brett Henry struck a wall during a race Saturday at Auto Club Famoso Raceway north of Bakersfield. KBAK-TV reports the 50-year-old died the next day at a hospital.

The coroner’s office hasn’t yet determined the cause of death.

The National Hot Rod Association released a statement extending condolences to Henry’s family.

The racing media outlet Dragzine reports Henry, of Wichita, was driving as part of the NHRA California Hot Rod Reunion when the crash took place.

