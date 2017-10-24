Homeowner says not first time his house has been destroyed

Related Coverage Home leveled in explosion near Moundridge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A home is leveled after an explosion in central Kansas.

It happened this morning shortly before 11 at a rural home, west of Moundridge.

We talked to the homeowner and found out this isn’t the first time his house has been destroyed.

In 1990, the Hesston tornado destroyed another one of Krehbiel’s homes. But he says life went on okay after that, and it will again

His home, and all the work he put into it, is now no more in Moundridge.

“Redid the whole inside new sheet rock and insulation everything,” said Kim Krehbiel, Moundridge.

But its owner says life moves forward.

“I’ll move on, I don’t know how, but I mean I’ll move on and it will all be okay in the end,” said Krehbiel.

Fire officials say the house was completely leveled and in flames when they arrived Tuesday morning. A captain with Moundridge fire says there’s no cause at this time, and it’s certainly not an everyday call.

“We had a house explosion three years ago but it’s kind of uncommon in this area,” said Jeremy Johnson, Moundridge Fire Captain

But it is the type of tragedy Krehbiel has experienced. His biggest takeaway? A chance at life.

“I might be dead, if I had been in my house when that happened I might be dead, it might have killed me but thank god I wasn’t,” said Krehbiel.

And if you step inside Krehbiel’s shed, a reminder of the tornado sits on the wall, a clock he recovered from his old home. He isn’t sure yet if he will be able to do the same with his Moundridge home.

“This one here I can’t do I can’t take it away it’s gone, I think,” said Krehbiel.

Like his clock continues to tick from his Hesston days, so will he.