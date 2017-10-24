Home leveled in explosion near Moundridge

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) – A home near Moundridge is a total loss after it was leveled in an explosion Tuesday morning. It happened around 10:45 a.m. at 1625 Buckskin Road.

When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in fire. There were no injuries. One person was living at the home and was not there when the explosion occurred.

Right now, the cause is under investigation.

Several fire departments responded including Moundridge, Inman, and McPherson.

