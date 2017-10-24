Game Wardens looking for information in malicious killing of antelope

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks needs your help to solve the malicious killing to two antelope.

On Saturday, wardens responded to a report of dead and possibly poached antelope on Road 16 in Morton County.

Evidence collected indicates that both antelope were shot outside of open rifle season and left in the field to rot.

Evidence also suggested that the suspects had little or no regard to the freshly drilled winter wheat field and drove through the field to kill the antelope.

If you have any information about the killing, contact Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843.

