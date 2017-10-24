Fort Riley soldier dies on base; cause under investigation

By Published:
Sgt. 1st Class George Bible

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Fort Riley officials say a 1st Infantry Division soldier has died after being found unresponsive at his on-post home.

The death of 36-year-old Sgt. 1st Class George Bible III, of Clarksville, Tennessee, is the ninth death of 1st Infantry soldiers connected to the base who have died in the last five months.

Fort officials say Bible was found Sunday. His cause of death is under investigation. He joined the Army in March 2002 and deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan several times. He was a platoon sergeant who repaired Black Hawk helicopters.

Since July, two other 1st Infantry soldiers died on the base and others died in Junction City, Geary County, Topeka, Milford Lake and Fort Hood, Texas.

The deaths are under investigation or were ruled suicides.

