WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The East Blue Aces boys’ soccer team booked a spot in Thursday’s regional final game with a 4-1 win over Topeka in their postseason opener.

East jumped out to an early 2-0 lead five minutes into the game, then added another goal with less than a minute to go in the first half. From there, it was smooth sailing to the team’s 11th win of the season.