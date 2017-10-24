Dodge City chooses new airline proposal

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Dodge City is closer to getting commercial air service back to their airport. As KSN has been reporting, PenAir, their old carrier, declared bankruptcy over the summer and stopped service to Dodge and Liberal.

Dodge City commissioners chose a proposal from Boutique Air, with one way ticket prices as low as $59.

“What we saw was $149 ticket price,” said Dodge City’s airport manager Corey Keller, “so this will be a lot cheaper than what people were seeing in the past.”

The planes are a lot smaller than the 30-seat planes PenAir used.

“It’s an eight to nine seat plane, single-engine aircraft,” said Keller, noting that it still enough to meet local needs. “With PenAir, we weren’t seeing full numbers on that plane, so what we were averaging was about four passengers a day.”

Boutique’s proposal increases weekday flights to Denver from two to three.

“There’ll be an early morning flight,” said Keller, “a midday flight, and a later, or an afternoon, evening flight.”

Keller hopes that variety will help increase ridership. PenAir offered two flights, each in the mid-afternoon.

“It really didn’t work for people to catch connections and so on,” said Keller. “It was taking them 24 hours to get anywhere.”

He believes the convenience will boost ridership.

“We really want to get those numbers up to 28 passengers a day.”

Officials expect flights to resume in January.

We reported recently that Liberal had chosen a proposal from SkyWest Airlines.

Both plans include subsidies from the Essential Air Service, which requires approval from the US Department of Transportation.