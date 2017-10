WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles boys’ soccer team got off to quite the start this postseason, cruising past Heights with a 7-0 victory.

The Golden Eagles led 2-0 at the half, but really started to pull away early in the second half. Next up for Bishop Carroll is Thursday’s regional title game against Emporia. That one will start at approximately 6 p.m.