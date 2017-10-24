Authorities ID passenger suspected of stopping Amtrak train

By Published: Updated:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

OXFORD, Neb. (AP) – Authorities have identified a passenger suspected of pulling an emergency brake to stop an Amtrak train in Nebraska as a 25-year-old Missouri man.

The eastbound train with about 175 people aboard halted early Saturday morning in Oxford, Nebraska, about 200 miles southwest of Omaha. Court documents say a Furnas County deputy sent to the scene found Amtrak employees holding the man. He’s been identified as Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri. Court documents say the deputy found a loaded revolver in Wilson’s waistband and more ammo in one of his pockets.

Wilson remained in jail Tuesday. Court records say he’s been charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s