Authorities ID passenger suspected of stopping Amtrak train

OXFORD, Neb. (AP) – Authorities have identified a passenger suspected of pulling an emergency brake to stop an Amtrak train in Nebraska as a 25-year-old Missouri man.

The eastbound train with about 175 people aboard halted early Saturday morning in Oxford, Nebraska, about 200 miles southwest of Omaha. Court documents say a Furnas County deputy sent to the scene found Amtrak employees holding the man. He’s been identified as Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri. Court documents say the deputy found a loaded revolver in Wilson’s waistband and more ammo in one of his pockets.

Wilson remained in jail Tuesday. Court records say he’s been charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.