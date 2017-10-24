Arkansas City police looking for man who approached 10-year-old boy

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Arkansas City police are searching for a man who approached a 10-year-old boy.

On October 4, a man followed a 10-year-old boy home from a bus stop at Fillmore Avenue and B Street to his house.

The man asked the boy if he could come inside of his house. The boy said no and locked the door to keep the man outside. The boy took a photograph of the suspect through the window.

Officers identified the suspect as 34-year-old Dustin Shane Stalder. Stalder is a Department of Corrections absconder and was last registered as a sex offender in Sedgwick County. Stalder has an active warrant for his arrest through the Topeka Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

Anyone who has information about Stalder or knows where he is staying is encouraged to call the Arkansas City Police at 620-441-4444 or call Crime Stoppers at 620-442-7777 in Arkansas City or 620-221-7777 in Winfield

