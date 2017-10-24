22 Hour Walk, Run, & Ruck Fundraiser held in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens took part in the Veterans Suicide Awareness 22 Hour Walk, Run, & Ruck Fundraiser all with the purpose of raising money and awareness on Sunday.

22 signifies the average number of veterans that commit suicide, each day.

One of the programs is 22 Buddy Check where a message is sent out the 22nd of each month to more than a thousand veterans checking to see how they are doing.

