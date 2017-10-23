Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of stalking

Related Coverage WPD: Officer arrested for stalking and misconduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Monday one of its officers was arrested on suspicion of stalking and another offense.

Two other officers are on administrative leave related to the case, although it’s not known how or the extent to which they are involved.

Jail records indicate that Joshua Price was arrested on suspicion of official misconduct; vehicle use by employee for personal gain and stalking intimate conduct cause fear to person/family. He is also listed on the Wichita police website as Officer Joshua R. Price. His arrest was by made by the Sedgwick County Sheriff.

Police said the investigation is being conducted by the sheriff’s department as part of collaborative agreement made earlier this year to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

Police said they cannot provide more information because the investigation is ongoing.

Chief Gordon Ramsay issued the following statement in regards to the investigation.

“This is an unfortunate situation. The Wichita Police Department will continue to hold its officers to the highest standard and accountable when they fail to meet those standards. We will continue to improve transparency and public trust, in part, by working with other agencies on such matters.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.