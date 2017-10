WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The North boys’ soccer team got off to a slow start in their postseason opener, but bounced back to ease past Southeast 5-0.

The game was still scoreless nearly 30 minutes in before Jesus Vitela got the Redskins on the board with a header. North added another goal less than a minute later, and never looked back. Next up for the Redskins is Thursday’s regional title game.