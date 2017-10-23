Wichita looks to hire sports consultant to find baseball team

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The city of Wichita may be spending some money to hire a professional sports consultant in hopes of attracting an affiliated baseball team.

On Wichita’s city council agenda, Tuesday, is to approve the spending of up to $50,000 to hire Beacon Sports Capitol Consulting.

That group would take the lead to contact and negotiate with teams to get them to come to Wichita.

Years ago the city lost the Wranglers in a similar situation.

Bob Hanson of the Wichita Sports Commission says it’s all really centered around one key piece.

“Stadiums do a wonder of help. I led the campaign for the Intrust Bank Arena. People said nobody would ever use it but it has used been very successful. That’s what I have been seeing across the country, most of these teams have really good facilities.”

As for the stadium, now, the city is also looking to approve spending nearly $200,000 to make sure it is up to safety code next year.

 

 

