Who is... Monique Lamoureux-Morando?

Monique Lamoureux-Morando is one part of the famous U.S. women’s hockey team Lamoureux duo, commonly referred to as “The Twins.” Monique, along with identical twin sister Jocelyne, have been fixtures on the U.S. women’s team since 2009, and both were integral to the past two silver-medal-winning Olympic teams.

Hockey beginnings

Monique, her twin sister Jocelyne and their four older brothers grew up in North Forks, North Dakota, the same city where, at the University of North Dakota, their father Pierre won two national championships playing goalie and their mom competed for the swim team. Monique and Jocelyne discovered their love for hockey by playing on a section of North Forks’ English Coulee.

Years before they were born, a neighbor decided to knock out a bank of the coulee with his backhoe, allowing the area flood and freeze. The result was a roughly 14,000 sq. ft. “rink”, frozen solid, sometimes from early fall to late spring.

The twins logged hours of free ice time on the coulee, playing with kids in their neighborhood, and enduring the physical abuse kids get when they’re the youngest. To do otherwise would mean risking banishment from the ice. Organized leagues and travel teams would follow and whenever they played the results were often the same – none of the players their age were quite as talented as the Lamoureux twins, including the boys.

Major competitions/medals

Monique was nominated twice for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, handed out to the best women’s college hockey player of the year. Monique has played for Team USA in seven World Championships, winning six gold medals and one silver.

After the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, Lamoureux-Morando played one season of professional hockey with the Boston Blades of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, winning the league’s top prize – the Clarkson Cup.

Breakout moment

Monique made her first appearance at a USA Hockey development camp in 2004, while still in high school at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, famously dubbed the “Hogwarts of Hockey.” At Shattuck-St. Mary’s she would lead her team to three consecutive USA Hockey Girls’ 19 & Under National Championship titles from 2005-2007.

Signature skills

For the past season and heading into the Olympics in PyeongChang, Monique has gone back to her roots as a defender. After Sochi she decided she wanted to return to the position she says she played the most all through high school and in college. She was originally named to the national team as a defenseman when she was 17. Her style of play is an aggressive one, which fits Team USA’s new philosophy which allows for anyone on a shift to jump into a play when they see an opening.

Records

Much to the disappointment of the Lamoureuxs, the University of North Dakota dissolved its women’s hockey program ahead of the 2017-18 season, and with that move, Monique retains several school records she set over three seasons with the team from 2010-2013, including, career points by a defenseman (190), career goals by a defenseman (74), career assists (123), career assists by a defenseman (116), hat tricks (8) and game-winning goals (17).

“I keep my [Olympic silver] medals in my nightstand that’s next to the bed. I used to keep [my world championships medals] in my Vancouver medal case, but they don’t fit anymore, so I put them in a Ziploc bag. I should probably put them in a nicer bag.” Monique Lamoureux-Morando



Olympic experience

Monique has won two consecutive silver medals at the Olympic Games. During the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, she ranked second on the team in scoring with 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists), but her numbers took a dip at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Playing 14 fewer minutes over five games than in 2010, Monique notched just 3 goals with no assists.

A move that may have raised a few eyebrows, then-U.S. coach Katy Stone said she wanted the Lamoureuxs to make the Sochi team independently, not as a package, and did not play Monique and Jocelyne on the same offensive line until the team arrived in Russia.

Outside the rink

Deciding to forego a career in the NWHL like many of her Team USA teammates, Monique stays in hockey shape with regular workouts with her sister Jocelyne and occasionally playing with the Minnesota Whitecaps, an elite women’s travel team, affectionately known as the “hockey nomads,” because they rely on donated ice time to play their games against club and college teams.

The flexibility of her commitment to the Whitecaps allows Monique to work alongside her husband Anthony, as a strength and performance specialist, working with athletes of all ages in her hometown. Monique is also involved with her own business, Lamoureux Hockey, along with her siblings, offering hockey instruction to the youth around the North Dakota.

Another benefit of staying close to home for Monique is the extra time she has to spend with her favorite four-legged friend – her basset hound, Millie.

Social media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LamoureuxTwins/

Twitter: @MoniqueLam7

Instagram: @MoniqueLam7

