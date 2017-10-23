Who is... Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson?

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson is one part of the famous U.S. women’s hockey team Lamoureux duo, commonly referred to as “The Twins.” Along with her identical twin sister Monique, the Lamoureuxs have been fixtures on the U.S. women’s team since 2009, and both were integral in bringing home the silver medal at the two previous Olympic Games.

Hockey beginnings

Jocelyne and her twin sister Monique grew up in a hockey family, along with four older brothers, in North Forks, North Dakota, the same city where their parents, Pierre and Linda, met as student-athletes at the University of North Dakota. Dad played hockey, winning two national championships with UND, and mom competed on the swim team.

Hockey was a way of life in the Lamoureux house. Monique and Jocelyne spent hours playing with their brothers and other kids in the neighborhood on a frozen section of North Fork’s English Coulee, which a neighbor had expanded into a 14,000 sq. ft. “rink” with the help of his backhoe.

The free ice time, largely unsupervised, led to the kind of player development a kid gets when they play against older siblings. Jocelyne and her sister learned to suck it up when they got their share of hard knocks on the ice or in the street, because running home in tears would only mean getting cut out of future games.

According to Sports Illustrated, Jocelyne did just that after being slashed by her brother, but her mom’s advice was simply, “If you’re going to play with boys, that’s what you’ve got to expect.”

Organized leagues and travel teams would follow and whenever they played the results were often the same – none of the players their age were quite as talented as the Lamoureux twins, including the boys.

Major competitions/medals

As a junior at UND, Jocelyne was named as a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, handed out to the best women’s college hockey player of the year. That year she led the nation in points, while helping North Dakota achieve its first trip to the NCAA tournament.

Jocelyne has played for Team USA in seven World Championships, winning six gold medals and one silver, three times being name the U.S. Player of the Game.

Records held

Much to the disappointment of the Lamoureuxs, the University of North Dakota dissolved its women’s hockey program ahead of the 2017-18 season. With that decision, Jocelyne retains several school records she set over three seasons with the team from 2010-2013, including, career goals (97), career points (220), career power-play goals (29), plus/minus (104).

Jocelyne also holds single season records at UNH for points (82), goals (35), assists (48), power-play goals (12), game-winning goals (9) and plus/minus (46).

“Girls can’t dream of what they can’t see. If you put the women’s game out there and fund girls’ development, girls will say, ‘Yeah, I want to be that. I want to do that.'” Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson in the New York Times ahead of the 2017 Women’s World Championships



Olympic experience

Jocelyne has won two consecutive silver medals at the Olympic Games, while putting up 11 points (2 goals and 9 assists) over 10 games. For each of Monique Lamoureux’s three goals at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, it was Jocelyne who had delivered her the puck.

A move that may have raised a few eyebrows, then-U.S. coach Katy Stone played Monique and Jocelyne on separate offensive lines in pre-Olympic games. Stone stated she wanted the sisters to make the Sochi team independently, which they did, and upon arriving in Russia, were reunited as line mates.

Outside the rink

It’s hard not mention one Lamoureux twin without the other. Something made even more difficult when considering how they live their lives outside the rink. Both live in their hometown of Grand Forks and work as strength and performance specialists – where Monique’s husband serves as their boss – working with athletes of all ages.

The spring before the Sochi Olympics, Jocelyne’s then-boyfriend, Brent Davidson – who played hockey at UND and professionally in Europe – proposed to her on the ice inside Grand Forks’ Ralph Engelstad Arena, the same venue the couple used for their wedding reception after they were married in the summer of 2014.

Social media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LamoureuxTwins/

Twitter: @JocelyneUSA17

Instagram: @jocelyneusa17