Weekend Olympic roundup: U.S. women’s hockey beats Canada, U.S. men’s bobsled national roster announced

USA Bobsled announces men’s national team

Codie Bascue, Nick Cunningham and Justin Olsen were the three pilots named to the U.S. national team for the 2017-18 World Cup season.

Results from the upcoming season, which starts on Nov. 9 in Lake Placid, will determine the number of sleds the U.S. can send to the 2018 Winter Olympics. A maximum of three countries will be able to send three sleds to PyeongChang in both two-man and four-man. The U.S. qualified three sleds in two-man and two sleds in four-man at the 2014 Olympics.

Bascue is hoping to make his Olympic debut in PyeongChang. Cunningham is a two-time Olympian who finished 12th in four-man at the Sochi Games. Olsen won an Olympic gold medal in 2010 as a push athlete.

A pool of 12 push athlete were named to the national team to compete with the three pilots, including Olympic bronze medalist Chris Fogt and two-time Olympic bronze medalist Steve Langton, as well as Ryan Bailey, who competed at the 2012 Summer Olympics as a sprinter, and Nic Taylor, the husband of two-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor.

This is the first national team in 20 years without Steven Holcomb. The three-time Olympic medalist died on May 6. He was 37.

Hockey: U.S. women get 5-2 win over Canada in pre-Olympic series opener

U.S. forward Brianna Decker led the U.S. women’s national hockey team with three points (2 goals, 1 assist) against their Olympic rivals from Canada in an exhibition in Quebec on Sunday as both teams get ready for the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games in February.

U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney picked up the win making 23 saves on 25 shots for a save percentage of .920%.

The U.S. and Canada will meet again on Wednesday (10/25) at Boston’s Agganis Arena at 7:30pm.

“This is a good evaluation of where we are at.” said U.S. head coach Robb Stauber according to USAHockey.com. “The reality is we won 5-2 and did a lot of good things, but I expect us to be a little cleaner in Boston.”

The U.S. team spread the offense around, with nine players registering points in the game. In addition to Decker’s three points, her Sochi silver-medalist teammate from 2014, Alex Carpenter has a two-point performance scoring one goal and one assist. Also finding the back of the net, Hilary Knight and Annie Pankowski added a goal apiece for the U.S.

Six minutes into the game, a would-be first period goal by Canada slid past the U.S. goaltender, but was waved off when it was determined it was kicked in off the skate of Canada’s Bailey Bram.

Canada got on the board with two and a half minutes left in the first period on an unassited goal by three-time Olympic gold medalist Meghan Agosta. Jillian Saulnier would score the only other Canadian goal with seven minutes left in the 3rd period.

Ann-Renee Desbiens blocked 19 of 24 U.S. shots for Canada in the losing effort.

Since women’s hockey made its Olympic debut at the 1998 Nagano Olympic Winter Games, the gold medal game has come down to the U.S. and Canada in all but one tournament (Canada beat Sweden for gold at the 2006 Torino Olympics).

When the final roster for the 2018 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team is announced this winter, it is expected to include five players who have been repeating the mantra “Gold or Bust” since the summer. Hilary Knight, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Kacey Bellamy and Meghan Duggan played in the past two Olympic gold medal finals – falling to Canada in both to take silver.

Figure skating: Nathan Chen wins Rostelecom Cup over Yuzuru Hanyu This weekend kicked off the six-stop Grand Prix of Figure Skating. This year’s first stop was Moscow, Russia, host of the Rostelecom Cup. A full recap is here. Here are the medalists of each discipline: Ladies: Gold: Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS)

Silver: Carolina Kostner (ITA)

Bronze: Wakaba Higuchi (JPN) Men’s: Gold: Nathan Chen (USA)

Silver: Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN)

Bronze: Mikhail Kolyada (RUS) Dance: Gold: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani (USA)

Silver: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev (RUS)

Bronze: Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin (RUS) Pairs: Gold: Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov (RUS)

Silver: Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov (RUS)

Bronze: Kristina Astakhova and Alexei Rogonov (RUS) Next weekend, skaters like Ashley Wagner, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and Patrick Chan are off to Skate Canada for the second stop of the series in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Ski cross: Reigning Olympic champion suffers serious knee injury

Last week, Canadian ski cross racer Marielle Thompson crashed while training in Switzerland and ruptured both her ACL and MCL.

Thompson won gold in ski cross at the last Olympics and was favored to do so again in 2018. Last season, she won seven of 13 World Cup races and claimed her third ski cross World Cup title.

Though there has been no official timeline from Thompson or Alpine Canada, this clearly puts her at risk of missing the Olympics.

Aerials: U.S. Ski & Snowboard announces passing of Mikey Lillis

Mikey Lillis, a 17-year-old aerial skier, died in his sleep at his home in East Rochester, N.Y., overnight Saturday.

Mikey was the younger brother of reigning world champion Jon Lillis, 23, and 2017 FIS Rookie of the Year Chris Lillis, 19. Both Jon and Chris ranked inside the top 13 of the World Cup rankings last season and are candidates for the U.S. Olympic aerials team.