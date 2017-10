It’s not every day you get married, and it’s not every day a celebrity crashes your party.

But that’s exactly what happened to a St. Louis couple at their wedding reception over the weekend.

Bride Hayley Rosenblum and groom Blonie Dudney were celebrating when singer Katy Perry showed up at the party.

Guests say Perry came at the end of the reception and danced with the guests for about 10 minutes.

Perry was in town for a concert on Sunday night.