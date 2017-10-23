Thursday at 10 – Brian Arterburn: Miracle Man

It has been nine months since the horrific attack on Brian Arterburn, when a suspect in a stolen truck ran him over in the street, leaving him with a critical head injury.

I could have easily killed him or left him comatose.

On Thursday, Brian himself shows KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann how far he’s come and why his wife and many others consider him a miracle man.

Join us for the incredible journey of a Wichita police officer nearly killed in the line of duty. Brian and his wife share his story of survival and recovery for the first time.