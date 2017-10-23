Thursday at 10 – Brian Arterburn: Miracle Man

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:

It has been nine months since the horrific attack on Brian Arterburn, when a suspect in a stolen truck ran him over in the street, leaving him with a critical head injury.

I could have easily killed him or left him comatose.

On Thursday, Brian himself shows KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann how far he’s come and why his wife and many others consider him a miracle man.

Join us for the incredible journey of a Wichita police officer nearly killed in the line of duty. Brian and his wife share his story of survival and recovery for the first time.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s