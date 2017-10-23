Kansas State football upbeat despite loss

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State football is not where it wants to be right now, having lost three straight games to fall to 3-4 on the year. But after their latest defeat in the final minute to Oklahoma, the Wildcats are on the right track to getting there.

Next up is Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown, and with Kansas’ struggles the past few games, it’s a great opportunity for Kansas State to further build their confidence heading into the homestretch of the regular season. Saturday’s game kicks off at 2 p.m. CT, and can be seen on Fox Sports 1.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s