Kansas State football upbeat despite loss

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State football is not where it wants to be right now, having lost three straight games to fall to 3-4 on the year. But after their latest defeat in the final minute to Oklahoma, the Wildcats are on the right track to getting there.

Next up is Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown, and with Kansas’ struggles the past few games, it’s a great opportunity for Kansas State to further build their confidence heading into the homestretch of the regular season. Saturday’s game kicks off at 2 p.m. CT, and can be seen on Fox Sports 1.