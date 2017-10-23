Kansas agriculture community divided over livestock rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas agriculture community has been divided over a decision by the Trump administration to block new livestock rules from taking effect.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture had proposed the rules that were scheduled to go into effect Thursday.

The new rules were intended to protect poultry producers from unfair commercial practices by food processing giants like Tyson Foods.

Republican Sen. Pat Roberts praised the decision to block the rules. He says the decision promotes economic prosperity and reduces regulatory burdens in the agricultural community.

But some groups disapprove of the decision. An official with the Organization for Competitive Markets says the block favors large agricultural corporations and hurts farmers and ranchers.

