John Stamos gets engaged to girlfriend at Disneyland

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Stamos picked “the happiest place on earth” to get engaged over the weekend.

The 54-year-old Stamos announced his engagement to 31-year-old actress Caitlin McHugh on Sunday on social media , writing: “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after.” The post included a drawing of the couple standing in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland.

Stamos’ publicist says the star proposed after showing McHugh a montage of romantic scenes from Disney films. The couple then had dinner with their families at a restaurant in the theme park.

This would be the second marriage for both. Stamos was married to model and actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

Stamos stars in Netflix’s “Fuller House” and spent part of this year with The Beach Boys as a drummer. McHugh has had guest spots on “The Vampire Diaries” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”