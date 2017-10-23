Jack-o-lantern house draws hundreds of visitors

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (NBC) – One Colorado couple takes the spookiest holiday of the year very seriously, setting up hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns in their yard, with their lights all synced to music.

Jim Christopherson has over 200 jack-o’-lanterns in his front yard.

Woody, Darth Vader, even the Minions are just a few of the characters he’s carved, and they don’t just light up.

The lights are synced to spooky-themed music. It started as just a few pumpkins on the front porch.

“It’s been a passion, a love of my wife’s and mine to do this for a long long time. We’ve been doing this for almost 20 years. So we converted our house a couple of years ago from scary to family friendly. Providing a nice evening where a whole family can simply have fun is the reason we do this. That’s what’s most important.”

Now, they aren’t real pumpkins.

Chrisopherson carves foam ones so they don’t rot.

He says the crowd has grown over the years, and he expects almost 1,000 to come out next weekend.

