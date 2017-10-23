Hometown Heroes: Bus driver serves district for 40 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sharon Lackey has been behind the wheel for the last 40 years that’s why she is our KSN Hometown Hero.

Around her bus, Lackey keeps a sharp eye to spot any problems. Tires, brakes,and mirrors, Sharon knows how important it is to make sure her students are safe.

The first time Sharon jumped behind the wheel it was just to make a little extra cash to go to garage sales.

“So, we went and tried it. They threw me the keys and said go see if you can do it,” said Lackey.

She quickly realized that she really liked being around the kids. Forty years later and it’s still her full-time job.

Now, she takes care of kids at North High School.

“I drive special needs kids, and I love them. You know that’s where my heart is and that what want to keep doing,” said Lackey.

It’s hard to believe, but, Sharon as driven three generations of USD 259 students.

“I have seen some of these students that I took when they were in middle school. The first route I took was Brooks Middle School, and I’ve seen them and they have children and they have grandchildren,” said Lackey.

According to Sharon, sometimes that required keeping the peace.

“I had these girls they were really friends, best friends, and they would fight you know. So you had to be somebody who could bring them back together, again that was fun.”

For her 40th anniversary, she was presented with an award for her service for USD 250 students.

She told KSN the secret to her longevity.

“Loving what you do I think, just love the kids, just people you know,” said Lackey.

She says she hasn’t retired because she is not ready to just yet.

