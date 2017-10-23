Hays woman dies from injuries in head-on crash

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hays woman died from injuries in a head-on crash. It happened at the I-70 and Vine Street exit around 11 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2003 Mercury Sable driven by 87-year-old Luverna K. Schmeidler was westbound on the eastbound I-70 ramp. She struck a semi head-on just before the exit in the center of the lanes.

Schmeidler was transported to Hays Medical Center where she died. The 48-year-old semi driver from Missouri was not injured.

