Hays woman dies from injuries in head-on crash

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hays woman died from injuries in a head-on crash. It happened at the I-70 and Vine Street exit around 11 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2003 Mercury Sable driven by 87-year-old Luverna K. Schmeidler was westbound on the eastbound I-70 ramp. She struck a semi head-on just before the exit in the center of the lanes.

Schmeidler was transported to Hays Medical Center where she died. The 48-year-old semi driver from Missouri was not injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s