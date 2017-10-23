Fallen soldier’s widow: ‘Nothing to say’ to Trump

This photo provided by the U.S. Army Special Operations Command shows Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in an ambush in Niger. President Donald Trump told Johnson's widow, Myeshia Johnson, that her husband "knew what he signed up for," according to Rep. Frederica Wilson, who said she heard part of the conversation on speakerphone. In a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump said Wilson's description of the call was "fabricated." (U.S. Army Special Operations Command via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Myeshia Johnson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview Monday she has nothing to say to the president. She said his phone call made “me cry even worse.”

Sgt. La David Johnson and three comrades died Oct. 4 in Africa when militants tied to the Islamic State attacked them.

The war of words between the president and Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson began Tuesday when she said Trump told Myeshia Johnson in a phone call that her husband “knew what he signed up for” and didn’t appear to know his name, an account later backed up by Johnson’s aunt.

