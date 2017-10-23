Average US gas price falls a nickel to $2.51 for regular

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline fell a nickel nationally over the past two weeks to $2.51.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop comes as distribution systems continue to get back to normal following disruptions from late-summer hurricanes along the Gulf Coast.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.07 a gallon. The lowest was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.14 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.76, down about a penny from two weeks ago.