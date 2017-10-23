Ark City police seek Sonic drive-in robbery suspect

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department is seeking a young man in connection with a robbery of a Sonic Drive-In late Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched about 11:00 p.m. Saturday for a report of a robbery at Sonic Drive-In, located at 1510 N. Summit St. Employees reported that the suspect had entered the restaurant and demanded money.

He received cash from the employees before leaving and fleeing on foot. Pictures of the suspect were obtained from security camera footage. The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s, wearing a hooded jacket.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about this crime is asked to call the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Call (620) 442-7777 in Arkansas City or (620) 221-7777 in Winfield, or visit www.tipsubmit.com or accs.crimestoppersweb.com to make an anonymous report. An anonymous tip also can be submitted by texting ACTIPS to 847411.