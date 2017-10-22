Wichita State Defeats East Carolina

Wichita State Athletics Published:

WICHITA, Kan. – No. 21 Wichita State  [18-3, 10-0] defeated ECU, 3-0, inside Charles Koch Arena to remain unbeaten in conference play. The Shockers swept the Pirates by scores of 25-16, 27-25 and 25-19.

Abbie Lehman led the Shockers with 17 kills, while hitting.625. Mikaela Raudsepp finished with 13 kills, 11 digs and three service aces. Tabitha Brown added 11 kills, while Emily Hiebertfinished with 42 assists and 10 digs.

NEXT MATCH:
The Shockers are next in action on Friday,  Oct. 27 when they travel to Orlando to take on UCF in The Venue.

