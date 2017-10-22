Wichita leaders, trailblazers honored at Kansas African American Museum

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas African American Museum in Wichita honored Wichita leaders Saturday night. Some of those honored sat in on the historic 1958 Dockum Drug Store sit-in.

“When you’re 18 or  19, 20 you don’t realize the importance until years after,” said Arlene Ruffin.

Ruffin remembers her involvement with the historic sit-in over 50 years later. The protest helped change the course of segregation as well as African American history.

“It was a challenge,” explained Ruffin. “And we weren’t sure whether it would be dangerous or scary so you just go on.”

Saturday, Arlene among others, were honored for their bravery and their efforts to blaze the trail for many African American generations to come.

It was all part of A Tribute to Trailblazers Gala.

“Trailblazers used to be an exhibit where we honored people who had blazed a trail for others,” explained Mark McCormick, Kansas African American Museum Director.

Now, Trailblazers serves as the biggest fundraiser for the African American Museum. It showcases prominent individuals within the community.

Speakers at the event inspired the audience and gave them a sense of appreciation for those who have blazed a trail.

“It really inspired a lot of others particularly the ones in Oklahoma City,” said McCormick. “Ours were non-violent, although there was always a threat of violence, in Oklahoma City there was violence.”

One of the biggest engagements for the evening was the announcement for the newest piece of memorial to honor the 1958 Dockum Drugstore lunch counter sit-in.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s