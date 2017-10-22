Who will investigate after WPD officer arrested?

WPD officer Joshua Price (Photo courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor official misconduct and stalking. When police officers are arrested, who investigates?

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter and the Wichita Police Department recently agreed that sheriff’s investigators would investigate police officers when asked, and police investigators will look into sheriff’s deputies when needed.

“So we will investigate their commissioned police officers they will investigate their commissioned sheriff’s deputies,” explained Easter.

It’s an arrangement agreed upon in March.

Wichita police booking sheets show Joshua Price, a 21-year veteran of the WPD, was arrested for allegations of official misconduct, using a company vehicle for personal gain, and stalking.

Police have not commented other than to say there was an arrest Friday night. In a different case of two officers being under arrest in February of this year, Police Chief Gordon Ramsay assured the public his office take officer conduct seriously, but he cannot comment about ongoing investigations.

As for the case with officer Joshua Price being investigated, the sheriff said his department will have the DA look at evidence as soon as next week.

“On this particular case we will, we are continuing the investigation and then we will investigate this particular case the District Attorney’s office for any charging,” said Sheriff Easter.

Sheriff Easter said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has investigated officers under arrest in the past, but he said the arrangement between the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita Police Department assures there is a third party doing the investigations.

No formal charges in the case of police officer Price have been made.

