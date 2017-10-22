Two arrested on rape charges at KU dorm

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSHB) – Two people have been taken into custody on rape charges at Downs Hall at KU that was reported Saturday morning.

The University of Kansas police says a female student reported that she was sexually assaulted in the early morning hours of October 21, by two acquaintances in her room at Downs Hall.

The sexual assaults happened at different times.

The subjects – both KU students were interviewed, and after investigation were booked into the Douglas County Jail.

