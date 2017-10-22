Thousands participate in Waldo Waldo 5K

KXRM-TV Published:
More than 3,000 Waldos and Wendas stormed the streets of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday. (Photo courtesy KXRM-TV)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) – More than 3,000 Waldos and Wendas stormed the streets of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday.

It was the 6th annual Waldo Waldo 5K run.

Event organizers say this is a wacky, fun way to raise awareness.

Proceeds from the race go to support the Rocky Mountain Field Institute to maintain local trails and reconstruct the Waldo Canyon area.

This year, organizers hope to surpass the $200,000 mark of fundraising for all six years of the event.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s