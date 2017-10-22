Thousands participate in Waldo Waldo 5K

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) – More than 3,000 Waldos and Wendas stormed the streets of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday.

It was the 6th annual Waldo Waldo 5K run.

Event organizers say this is a wacky, fun way to raise awareness.

Proceeds from the race go to support the Rocky Mountain Field Institute to maintain local trails and reconstruct the Waldo Canyon area.

This year, organizers hope to surpass the $200,000 mark of fundraising for all six years of the event.

