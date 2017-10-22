Several Wichita businesses robbed, police asking for help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in connection to at least six robberies this weekend.

Sunday

Officer Cruz told KSN the most recent happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, at a Dollar General in the 900 block of South Glendale.

Officials have not released details about the robbery.

Cruz said a Kwik Shop was also robbed Sunday morning. It’s located in the 500 block of South Oliver.

He says a suspect went in, demanded money, and then left in a white, four-door vehicle.

Saturday

12:40 a.m. – Quik Trip

The first happened at 12:40 a.m. at the Quik Trip in the 600 block of South Hillside.

An employee there told officers a suspect came in and demanded money.

After cash was taken, the employee says the suspect left in an unknown vehicle.

12:53 a.m. – Quik Trip

Just 13 minutes later, another Quik Trip was robbed. This one is in the 1600 block of East Lincoln.

Police say they spoke with an employee who said an armed suspect took money from the business and left.

4:43 a.m. – Kwik Shop

In the 2800 block of East Douglas, a Kwik Shop was robbed.

An employee said a suspect claimed to have a gun and demanded money.

Cash was taken from the business.

10:30 p.m. – Phillips 66

The last reported robbery took place at the Phillips 66 in the 1200 block of South Rock Road.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

After getting the cash, the employee said the suspect ran away on foot.

In the cases from Saturday, Officer Cruz described the suspect as a black man in his 20s, around 6′ tall with a slim build. They said he was seen wearing a blue hoodie and dark sweats.

Cruz says while the description in the some of the cases are similar, officials are investigating the robberies separately.

If you have information in any of these cases, police want to hear from you. Please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.