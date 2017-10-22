Several Wichita businesses robbed, police asking for help

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in connection to at least six robberies this weekend.

Sunday

Officer Cruz told KSN the most recent happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, at a Dollar General in the 900 block of South Glendale.

Officials have not released details about the robbery.

Cruz said a Kwik Shop was also robbed Sunday morning.  It’s located in the 500 block of South Oliver.

He says a suspect went in, demanded money, and then left in a white, four-door vehicle.

Saturday

12:40 a.m. – Quik Trip

The first happened at 12:40 a.m. at the Quik Trip in the 600 block of South Hillside.

An employee there told officers a suspect came in and demanded money.

After cash was taken, the employee says the suspect left in an unknown vehicle.

Quik Trip surveillance cameras captured this image of the suspect who robbed the Quik Trip in the 1600 block of E. Lincoln. (Photo courtesy Wichita Police Department)

12:53 a.m. – Quik Trip 

Just 13 minutes later, another Quik Trip was robbed. This one is in the 1600 block of East Lincoln.

Police say they spoke with an employee who said an armed suspect took money from the business and left.

4:43 a.m. – Kwik Shop 

In the 2800 block of East Douglas, a Kwik Shop was robbed.

An employee said a suspect claimed to have a gun and demanded money.

Cash was taken from the business.

10:30 p.m. – Phillips 66 

The last reported robbery took place at the Phillips 66 in the 1200 block of South Rock Road.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

After getting the cash, the employee said the suspect ran away on foot.

In the cases from Saturday, Officer Cruz described the suspect as a black man in his 20s, around 6′ tall with a slim build. They said he was seen wearing a blue hoodie and dark sweats.

Cruz says while the description in the some of the cases are similar, officials are investigating the robberies separately.

If you have information in any of these cases, police want to hear from you. Please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s