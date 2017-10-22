Kansas schools won’t group by grade level for remake plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas public school officials are launching a project to overhaul the way education is delivered in the state.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Kansas State Board of Education members were briefed about the program Wednesday. The “Kansans Can” vision is an initiative to completely change the way K-12 education is taught in Kansas over the next 10 years.

Officials say the project involves tearing apart a 100-year-old structure in which public education is organized around grade levels that are generally determined by a student’s age.

Seven school districts are expected to have new, individualized structures in place by August 2018.

State Education Commissioner Randy Watson says the project grew out of a statewide listening tour in 2015. People said they want schools to teach character development, citizenship and work ethics.