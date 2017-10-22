Fort Riley research project at risk of being shut down if soldiers don’t sign up

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNW) – A research project at Fort Riley could be shut down if more soldiers don’t sign up.

The study is looking at the connection between soldiers and mild traumatic brain injuries. The study requires soldiers to complete some type of physical activity two to three times a week.

Researchers have only had three people sign up. They are looking for 100 people to sign up.

A researcher with the study said some of the downfalls of getting a mild traumatic brain injury is depression, anxiety and even thoughts of suicide.

Long-term effects can even lead to Alzheimer’s disease.

“I think it would be in our best interest to really inform everyone on Fort Riley that this is available to them,” said Stafford Gosser, Fort Riley researcher. “And the reason being is that some of these guys or girls don’t report that they have a concussion or mild traumatic brain injury. And if they don’t report it, then we won’t have access to them.”

Researchers have extended the study to allow soldiers to have the option to row, bike and even walk.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.