FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died after a deadly rollover accident in west Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, in the area of US-56 and US-400. That’s near Dodge City.

Troopers say a driver was speeding on US-400 when they passed another vehicle.

They tell us the driver over-corrected, sending the vehicle into a ditch.

Officials say the person hit a culvert and rolled multiple times.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.