Several Wichita businesses robbed, police asking for help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection to at least six, separate robberies this weekend.

Sunday

Officer Paul Cruz told KSN the most recent happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, in the 900 block of South Glendale.

Officials have not released the name of the business or details about the robbery.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Cruz said a Kwik Shop was also robbed this morning.

It’s located in the 500 block of South Oliver.

He says a suspect went in, demanded money, and then left in a white, four-door vehicle.

Saturday

12:40 a.m. – Quik Trip

The first happened at 12:40 a.m. at the Quik Trip in the 600 block of South Hillside.

An employee there told officers a suspect came in and demanded money.

After cash was taken, the employee says the suspect left in an unknown vehicle.

12:53 a.m. – Quik Trip

Just 13 minutes later, another Quik Trip was robbed. This one is in the 1600 block of East Lincoln.

Police say they spoke with an employee who said an armed suspect took money from the business and left.

4:43 a.m. – Kwik Shop

In the 2800 block of East Douglas, a Kwik Shop was robbed.

An employee said a suspect claimed to have a gun and demanded money.

Cash was taken from the business.

10:30 p.m. – Phillips 66

The last reported robbery took place at the Phillips 66 in the 1200 block of South Rock Road.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

After getting the cash, the employee said the suspect ran away on foot.

Officer Cruz said while the suspect description for all of these cases is similar, each robbery is being investigated separately.

If you have information in any of these cases, police want to hear from you. Please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.