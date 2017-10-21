WPD: Officer arrested for stalking and misconduct

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) — A Wichita Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of

misdemeanor official misconduct and stalking.

According to a press release sent out from Wichita Police Department spokesperson, Officer Charley Davidson, the arrest was made Friday evening by the Sedgwick County

Sheriff’s Office after the WPD requested them to investigate potential criminal conduct by the officer.

Jail records indicate that Joshua Price was arrested for “official misconduct; vehicle use by employee for personal gain” and “stalking’ intimate conduct cause fear to person/family.” He is also listed on the Wichita Police website as “Officer Joshua R. Price.”

The officer that was arrested is a 21-year veteran of the WPD and, is on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

Wichita Police Department officials say they requested the matter be investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, as part of a collaborative agreement made earlier this year to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

The criminal investigation is being handled by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

“We will not comment further on the case at this time,” said Davidson in the press release.