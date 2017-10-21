Trump announces classified JFK files to be made public

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade in Dallas. Riding with Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Gov. John Connally, far left. President Donald Trump, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, says he plans to release thousands of never-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination. (AP Photo/Jim Altgens, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – President Donald Trump said he will allow the release of thousands of never publicly seen government documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Trump said in a tweet that subject to the receipt of further information he will permit the classified JFK files to be opened.

The National Archives has until Thursday to release the documents.

Through the years The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in Dallas has compiled an extensive collection of videos, photos and documents related to the assassination.

But the National Archives has 3,000 documents that have never been seen by the public before. And it has 30,000 documents that have been previously released, but with redactions.

The Warren Commission investigating Kennedy’s killing found Lee Harvey Oswald was responsible for shooting Kennedy while he was riding in a presidential motorcade through Dallas in 1963..

