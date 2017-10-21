Trump announces classified JFK files to be made public

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – President Donald Trump said he will allow the release of thousands of never publicly seen government documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Trump said in a tweet that subject to the receipt of further information he will permit the classified JFK files to be opened.

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

The National Archives has until Thursday to release the documents.

Through the years The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in Dallas has compiled an extensive collection of videos, photos and documents related to the assassination.

But the National Archives has 3,000 documents that have never been seen by the public before. And it has 30,000 documents that have been previously released, but with redactions.

The Warren Commission investigating Kennedy’s killing found Lee Harvey Oswald was responsible for shooting Kennedy while he was riding in a presidential motorcade through Dallas in 1963..

