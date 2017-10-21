Riverside neighborhood vandalized overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Riverside neighborhood experienced a heavy dose of vandalism overnight.

A total of five cars and one home were vandalized, leaving residents that live in the area a little shook up.

The area that took the worst his is on the 1100 block of Woodrow Avenue. These Riverside residents say this is not the first time they woke up on a Saturday morning to find vandalism.

This time, curse words were written across car hoods along with deep scratches and even some home decorations were knocked over and broken.

Neighbors said they will work with police to try to catch those responsible.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.