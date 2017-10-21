One man in critical condition after shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in south Wichita Saturday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 6:41 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. Martinson.

The male victim was shot in the face and is being transported to a local hospital.

This story is still developing. Stay with KSN for updates.

<iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d77940.7633173095!2d-97.41299107526224!3d37.65752955848021!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x87bae6a13fddbfa5%3A0x5b64dbb39cb90dd8!2s1608+S+Martinson+Ave%2C+Wichita%2C+KS+67217!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1508630500407″ width=”600″ height=”450″ frameborder=”0″ style=”border:0″ allowfullscreen>

