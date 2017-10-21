One man in critical condition after shooting in south Wichita

One man is in critical condition after being shot in south Wichita Saturday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in south Wichita Saturday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 6:41 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. Martinson.

The male victim was shot in the face and is being transported to a local hospital.

This story is still developing. Stay with KSN for updates.

