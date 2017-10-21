One killed in Barton County crash

By Published: Updated:
Fatal crash (Courtesy: KSNT)

BARTON County, Kansas (KSNW) — One woman was killed in an accident south of Great Bend Friday night.

The Barton Co. Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of US 281 Highway and South East 50 Road around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say a 2005 Nissan Altima did not stop at a stop sign on the west side of the highway, and collided with two other vehicles. Julie Kanady, 57, of Hutchinson was in the Altima and was killed in the crash.

Two others in the other vehicles were injured. An 18-year-old man was taken to a Wichita Hospital in serious condition. Another teen was treated and released at a local hospital.

 

The accident is still under investigation. Investigators say alcohol is not a factor.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s