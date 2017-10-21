One killed in Barton County crash

BARTON County, Kansas (KSNW) — One woman was killed in an accident south of Great Bend Friday night.

The Barton Co. Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of US 281 Highway and South East 50 Road around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say a 2005 Nissan Altima did not stop at a stop sign on the west side of the highway, and collided with two other vehicles. Julie Kanady, 57, of Hutchinson was in the Altima and was killed in the crash.

Two others in the other vehicles were injured. An 18-year-old man was taken to a Wichita Hospital in serious condition. Another teen was treated and released at a local hospital.

The accident is still under investigation. Investigators say alcohol is not a factor.