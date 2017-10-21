More than 1,000 people walked to end Alzheimer’s in Wichita Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Waterfront Saturday to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event kicked off around 11:00 a.m. where over 1,000 walkers took to the pavement for a 2.4 mile walk along the WaterWalk downtown.

Proceeds from the event will go to fund programs and research for the Kansas Alzheimer’s Association. Organizers said many of today’s participants have in some way been affected by the disease.

“We’ve got people out here that are caregivers, people that have family members with it, people that just know someone with Alzheimers,” said Fe Vorderlanwehr, Executive Director of the Alzheimers Association. “And we also have people that are suffering from the disease as well.”

Flowers were handed out to those in attendance. The colors of the flowers each had their own meaning. The meanings for each flower are listed below.

Blue – Represents someone who has Alzheimer’s

Yellow – Represents someone who is supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s

Orange – Represents someone who supports the cause and the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s

Purple – Represents someone who lost someone to Alzheimer’s

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.