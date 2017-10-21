Kansas State Loses to Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State Wildcats were defeated 42-35 by the No. 9 ranked Oklahoma Sooners at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, despite rushing for 268 yards, including three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Alex Delton.

K-State held a 21-10 advantage at the half but the No. 9 Sooners used 32 second-half points to come-from-behind, including a go-ahead score in the final 10 seconds to seal the victory.

Early in the game it was K-State as the offensive aggressor. On the second play from scrimmage, the Wildcats set the tone and jumped out to an early lead, behind a 75-yard touchdown rush by running back Alex Barnes. After receiving the handoff, Barnes hit the hole created by the K-State offensive line and finished it off to record a new career-long rush and the longest K-State rushing attempt since John Huber went 95 yards against Missouri State in 1995.