Kansas lawmakers study insurance payments for telemedicine

By Published:
KSN News (file)
KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers are considering whether insurance companies should be required to pay health care providers the same amount for telemedicine services as for in-person visits.

The Topeka Capital Journal reports that a committee studying the issue is expected to make recommendations to the Legislature before its 2018 session begins in January. The panel had a hearing Thursday and Friday.

Advocates believe greater use of telemedicine could increase access to health care in rural areas.

Director Eve-Lynn Nelson of the Center for Telemedicine and Telehealth at the University of Kansas Medical Center said telemedicine can reduce costs and make providers more productive.

But Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City lobbyist Coni Fries said primary care physicians are paid more because they’re expected to continue managing a patient’s care.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s