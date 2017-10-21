Honor Flight welcomed home in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a very special welcome home for a group of U.S. veterans Friday.

33 Vietnam veterans and 8 Korean War veterans arrived at Eisenhower National Airport Friday morning after traveling to Washington D.C.

The honor flights aim to fly all Kansas veterans to Washington D.C. to visit their memorials. When they come back they are greeted with large crowds to thank them for their service.

“To have people care enough about the veterans, not just the Vietnam, but World War II and Korea is just an amazing thing,” said Eszter Blair, a Vietnam veteran.

The flights cost $700 per person, but thanks to donations they’re free for our veterans.

The last flight scheduled for this year takes off November 1.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.