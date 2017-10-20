Wichita tech expert: ‘There are hidden cameras all over’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tech experts are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings after a Wichita State student was accused of taking pictures up women’s skirts.

“It happens all over the place. There are hidden cameras all over,” said technology expert Bill Ramsey.

Bill Ramsey is the part owner of a uBreakiFix store. He is also the former chief technology officer for CybertronIT. He said technology advancements are making it easier for criminals to watch people’s every move.

“You should always assume that you are probably on camera somewhere,” Ramsey said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office agreed with Ramsey.

“If you really think about it any type of erroneous object that is sitting around the home from a teddy bear, to a pen, to a pen hole, they can virtually place a camera in any one of those spots nowadays,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Tim Hallacy.

KSN asked Ramsey and Hallacy how people can protect themselves from falling victim to a camera lens.

“I don’t think that keeping yourself safe is a possibility so much as limiting the options for people out there to take advantage of you,” Hallacy said.

Hallacy and Ramsey both said the best practice for people is to check their surroundings each time they enter a new environment.

“The way to look is to look for tiny little holes where the lens may be,” Ramsey said. “You can look for things like the obvious things like domes where they would hide cameras, blatant cameras up in corners. I usually check ceilings and kind of around the room.”

Ramsey walked KSN through an old TV studio on Friday and pointed out specific things and areas of the room to look for a possible hidden camera.

“I can look here and immediately and see things like screw holes, potential spots that a camera could be,” he said. “So if somebody pulled a screw out and had a camera there you wouldn’t really notice it maybe.”

Ramsey said there are some tricks to help people find hidden cameras.

“At night turn off all the lights and shine a flashlight around the room and it will reflect off the lens surface,” he said.

Hallacy said it’s also a good idea to look in obvious places.

“We get a little hung up on thinking hey, is it in the hook, is it here, but we also have to realize that everybody is basically walking around with a camera 24 hours a day 7 days a week now,” Hallacy said.

Both Hallacy and Ramsey said the best advice is for people to be aware of their surroundings and if they see something out of the ordinary to contact authorities.