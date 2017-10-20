Who is Jin Boyang?

Chinese men’s figure skater Jin Boyang is the 2017 World Championships bronze medalist and four-time Chinese national champion. “Jin” translates from Chinese as “gold.”

Figure skating beginnings

Jin was born in Harbin, China – known as the “ice city” – on October 3, 1997. He took up figure skating at age 7 after seeing his first competition.

Major competitions/ medals

When Jin made his debut on the senior circuit, he won silver medals at both of his Grand Prix assignments and qualified for the Grand Prix Final. He finished in fifth place at the Final, but continued his season by winning another silver at the Four Continents Championships. At the 2016 World Championships, Jin became the first male skater from China to win a medal at Worlds when he took home a bronze.

The following year, he was assigned two Grand Prix stops, but only managed to land on the podium at one of them. He missed out on qualifying for the final. Nevertheless, he won his fourth consecutive national title. He went on to place fifth at the Four Continents Championships, held at the venue that will host Olympic figure skating in PyeongChang. He won a silver medal at the 2017 Asian Winter Games, and wrapped up his season at Worlds, where he took his second consecutive bronze medal.

Breakout moment

While among the junior ranks, Jin won the Junior Grand Prix Final for the 2013-14 season. Momentum from the gold medal carried Jin to his first of four Chinese national titles. The following year, he won a silver medal at the 2015 World Junior Championships.

Records held

Jin is the first skater to complete a quadruple Lutz-triple toeloop combination, which he did at the Grand Prix Cup of China in 2015. He won a silver medal at that competition.

Signature

Jin performed a “Spider-Man” themed short program for the 2016-17 season and audiences often threw Spider-Man plush toys on the ice as gifts. Jin often posed in the kiss and cry – an area skaters rest in while awaiting the judges’ scores – with the dolls.

Top quotes

He told icenetwork that his dream free skate would consist of only quad jumps and triple Axels – no other jumps.

Olympic experience

Jin’s first Olympic appearance will be in PyeongChang.

Outside the rink

Jin enjoys playing with his model helicopters and drones, as well as with his pet reptiles.