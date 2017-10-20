Who is Bryan Fletcher?

Team USA’s Bryan Fletcher competed in Nordic combined at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Nordic combined beginnings

Fletcher was born June 27, 1986 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. When he was 4 years old, he was diagnosed with acute lymphatic leukemia (ALL) and began ski jumping to give himself something to do between chemotherapy sessions. His cancer went into remission by age 8 and he got into the sport of Nordic combined (ski jumping plus cross-country skiing) soon after, with his younger brother in tow.

Major competitions/ medals

Fletcher has competed at world championships since 2007. In his debut, he finished 40th in the sprint event (what’s now known as the large hill). At the 2011 Worlds, Fletcher competed on large hill (30th), normal hill (22nd), and the team event (fifth). In 2013, he won his first Worlds medal – a bronze in the team event. He also finished 23rd on the large hill and 14th in the normal hill. Two years later, he was fifth on the large hill, 21st on the normal hill, and seventh in the team event. At Worlds in 2017, he finished 31st on the large hill, 14th on the normal hill, and eighth in the team event.

At the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Fletcher finished 22nd on the large hill, 26th on the normal hill, and sixth in the team event, in which he competed alongside his brother Taylor.

Fletcher won the King’s Cup in 2012, the longest running Nordic combined event in the world. After the victory, he got to meet the King of Norway, which he calls one of his proudest moments.

Breakout moment

Once he made the 2007 World Championships team, Fletcher realized that he could have a future in the sport.

Quotes

“Historically, Bryan was the strongest jumper and Taylor was the stronger skier. Bryan has really come into his own on the cross-country side.” – Billy Demong, executive director of USA Nordic and 2010 Olympic gold medalist

Olympic experience

Fletcher made his Olympic debut at the 2014 Sochi Games. He was expected to make the 2010 Olympic team, but fell down some stairs and sprained his ankle. Instead, the final U.S. spot went to his brother, Taylor.

Fletcher also participated at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics as a fore jumper. He tested the courses and reported back to the athletes and technicians on conditions and safety.

Outside of training

Fletcher is a student at Westminster College, where he is “chipping away” at a degree.

The self-described adrenaline junkie even went base jumping in Idaho, which he says was nothing like ski jumping.

At home, he and his wife, Nikki, adopted a dog named Sochi and welcomed a daughter, Ellery, in August 2016.

Fletcher also runs ccThrive, an organization that aims to “get kids thriving after childhood cancer.”

Social media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/skifletch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skifletch/